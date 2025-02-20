Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,142.55 ($26.96) and traded as low as GBX 2,080 ($26.17). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,098 ($26.40), with a volume of 731,900 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.
