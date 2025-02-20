Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,142.55 ($26.96) and traded as low as GBX 2,080 ($26.17). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,098 ($26.40), with a volume of 731,900 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Craneware Price Performance

Craneware Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,073.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £880.81 million, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

