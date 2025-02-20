CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of CRH opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CRH by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CRH by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CRH by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

