Critical Analysis: Subsea 7 (SUBCY) versus Its Competitors

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Subsea 7 to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Subsea 7 pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Subsea 7 pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Subsea 7 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00 Subsea 7 Competitors 454 1309 2435 97 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Subsea 7’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Subsea 7 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Subsea 7 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98% Subsea 7 Competitors -2.62% -111.53% -1.98%

Volatility & Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7’s competitors have a beta of 2.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subsea 7 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.97 billion $15.40 million 30.49 Subsea 7 Competitors $3.27 billion $266.09 million 20.95

Subsea 7 has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Subsea 7 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Subsea 7 competitors beat Subsea 7 on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.