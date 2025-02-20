Critical Contrast: Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) versus Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 3 2 0 2.40 Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Conduent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.49 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A Conduent $3.36 billion 0.19 $426.00 million $2.16 1.88

Conduent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Conduent 12.69% -11.61% -3.13%

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

