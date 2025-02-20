CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $450.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.63. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

