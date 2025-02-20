CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. CS Disco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 161,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $299.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.06. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $68,227.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 865,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,465.67. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

