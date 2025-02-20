Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $49.25 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $217,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

RY stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

