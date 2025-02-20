Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $17,314,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 27.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $299,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,264.50. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,090. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,071 shares of company stock worth $2,493,851 in the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AESI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

