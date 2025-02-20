CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.8 %

CVV opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

