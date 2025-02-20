D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

