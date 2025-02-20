D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

GE stock opened at $210.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.23. General Electric has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

