D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

