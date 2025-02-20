D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

