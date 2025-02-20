D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,895,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 411,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

BATS ESGV opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

