D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.