D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IMUX
Immunic Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.