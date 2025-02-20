D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Immunic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 1,811,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.