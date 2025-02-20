Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Issues Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%.
Daily Journal Trading Down 1.1 %
Daily Journal stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.17. 4,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $317.01 and a 52-week high of $602.00.
