Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Issues Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

Daily Journal Trading Down 1.1 %

Daily Journal stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.17. 4,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $317.01 and a 52-week high of $602.00.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

