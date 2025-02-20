Dan Jedda Sells 5,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,922. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $199,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Roku by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. JMP Securities upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

