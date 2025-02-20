Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 1,312 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,397 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $456.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.28 and its 200 day moving average is $494.89. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

