Dash Acquisitions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

