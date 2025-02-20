Dash Acquisitions Inc. Invests $162,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. The trade was a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock valued at $416,810,442. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

