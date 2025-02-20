Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13. 269,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the average session volume of 35,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

