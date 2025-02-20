DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Trading 5.8% Higher – What’s Next?

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48. Approximately 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.
DCC Stock Up 5.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.