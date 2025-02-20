Defense Stocks To Follow Today – February 20th

Boeing, Analog Devices, Citigroup, Rocket Lab USA, Cadence Design Systems, Celestica, and BigBear.ai are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce military equipment, weapons, and logistical support systems, often for the government. This sector includes companies involved in aerospace, security, firearms, cybersecurity, and other defense-related industries, whose profitability may be directly linked to the budget expenditure of defense departments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $180.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,320. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $244.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,464. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $81.54. 6,875,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,373,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 15,271,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,551,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.99. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,273. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE:CLS traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,085. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,629,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,147,719. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

