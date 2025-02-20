Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECA) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

