Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.94.

CAE stock opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. CAE has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

