Desjardins Has Optimistic Outlook of Saputo FY2025 Earnings

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

Saputo stock opened at C$25.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.15.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.25 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. Company insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

