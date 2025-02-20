Digital Brands Group Submits Application to Uplist to National Securities Exchange

On February 20, 2025, Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) filed a Current Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing that it has submitted an application to list its common stock on a national securities exchange. The successful listing of the company’s common shares is subject to approval by the national securities exchange and the fulfillment of all applicable listing criteria and requirements.

The company, a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, believes that the uplisting to a national securities exchange represents the next strategic step in its growth trajectory. Following a recent capital raise of $7.5 million, Digital Brands Group plans to invest in growth initiatives including TikTok Live, digital marketing, and influencer partnerships to further build on early successes in these areas.

Despite the application submission, there is no guarantee that the listing application will be approved or that the listing process will be completed. In the interim, Digital Brands Group’s common stock will continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink exchange under the symbol DBGI.

Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight the company’s expectations and beliefs regarding future events, emphasizing potential risks and uncertainties inherent in the business landscape. Digital Brands Group commits to updating or revising forward-looking statements as required by law.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. leverages a business model rooted in its digital-first vertical brand heritage to provide a diverse range of apparel through various brands, both direct-to-consumer and wholesale. The company focuses on enhancing customer engagement by tailoring content and product offerings based on consumer data and purchase history.

For more information, the press release dated February 20, 2025, announcing the listing application submission can be accessed on the company’s website. Additional details about Digital Brands Group, Inc. can be found on their investor relations page as well.

