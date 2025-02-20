Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
