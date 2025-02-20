Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

