Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 64,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 119,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,441,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 596,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

