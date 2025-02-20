DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 202,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 162,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.