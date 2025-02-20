Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,182,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,956 shares.The stock last traded at $75.96 and had previously closed at $75.62.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

