DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 134164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of £82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

