DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DRD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

NYSE DRD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,711. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.