Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 317.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,164 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros accounts for approximately 1.4% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Dutch Bros worth $53,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,913 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,771 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 40.7% during the third quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,919,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,482,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.5 %

BROS opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 249.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

