Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 155555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.