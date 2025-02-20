Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 496,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $669.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

