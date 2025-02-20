East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 55,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

East Africa Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$25.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.03.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

