Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.61 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.16 ($0.28). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 22.16 ($0.28), with a volume of 75,000 shares trading hands.

Ebiquity Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.61.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity is a leading, tech-enabled, independent marketing and media consultancy.

We help the world’s biggest brands leverage data and analytics to drive greater transparency in the marketing ecosystem, to create more impactful customer experiences and to deliver greater returns on marketing investment.

