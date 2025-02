Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 2,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Barclays cut Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

