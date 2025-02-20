Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.20 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $264.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
