Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 36.4% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,866,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 426,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
