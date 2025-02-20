Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 31.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) traded down 31.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 2,856,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average session volume of 421,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
