Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,533 Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 1.20% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 1,663,602 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 370,502 shares during the period.

UBND stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.0784 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

