Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 301,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 216,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.35 on Thursday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.1892 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

