Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,062.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $973.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $471.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

