Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

