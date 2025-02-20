Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $488,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

