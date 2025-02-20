Emerald Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 882.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

